Reality TV villains unite. Chad Johnson opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about filming MTV’s Ex on the Beach with Farrah Abraham, who treated the former Bachelorette contestant like her assistant!

“Farrah’s just Farrah and she can kind of go off sometimes and lose it a little bit. You know, she forgets that she’s not talking to her assistant,” Johnson, 31, explained. “So I think that when you remind her, like, ‘Hey, I’m an adult, you’re an adult,’ you kind of put her in her place a little bit, you know, check her basically, she chills out. When you’re talking to her in a regular environment, like, she’s cool. We would be sitting next to each other in bed talking, talking about books, super cool girl.”

“But then we’d be in the kitchen and she’d just be, like, somebody walks up behind her, I’ll walk up behind her and she forgets,” he continued. “Like, ‘Yo, I’m not your assistant.’ ‘These plates need to be clean.’ Like, ‘OK, clean them. Why are you telling me that?’”

Johnson and Abraham, 27, are currently starring on season 2 of the MTV hit. While the Teen Mom OG alum’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran appeared on the series, the former Bachelor in Paradise star’s ex has yet to arrive on the Malibu beach.

“You’ve got to watch,” he told Us of fans wanting to know about his relationship status. “You’re gonna have to stay tuned to the show and my life, I guess.”

Johnson did, however, make headlines for his love life earlier this month after the Famously Single alum stepped out holding hands with Kendra Wilkinson in Los Angeles on Monday, January 21.

“Kendra’s an amazing girl,” Johnson told Us after the outing.

Wilkinson, 33, split from husband Hank Baskett in April 2018. The couple, who have yet to finalize their divorce, share son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah, 4. A source told Us on Wednesday, January 23, that Wilkinson “really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now,” but is “having fun” with Johnson.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

