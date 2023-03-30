Boss babe! Chanel West Coast feels “great” after announcing her exit from Ridiculousness following 12 years as its cohost.

“When one door closes, the next opens. And I feel like this is just a new phase for me in my life as a mother, as a businesswoman,” Chanel, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 27, at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “I’m really excited to step into the role of producer and really control the narrative of the TV shows that I’m gonna be coming out with.”

The former Rob Dyrdek’s Wild Grinders voice actress explained: “I’ve always been on these shows where I’m not really in charge. I can’t control what they edit and how the world sees me.”

Chanel noted that the world has gotten to witness the “funny stuff” in her life, but moving forward, viewers will see her “as a businesswoman, a recording artist and as a mother.”

The “No Plans” singer’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison, teased that fans will finally get a behind-the-scenes look at the “antics that go on in her daily life.”

Chanel agreed, telling Us, “I’m a very hyper person. I get stressed a little easy, but [Dom’s] the person that keeps me calm. And you’ll see a lot of that on the show.”

The TV personality announced on Monday that she was leaving MTV’s Ridiculousness after cohosting the show for 12 years. She subsequently confirmed that she already signed a new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks.

“It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer,” Chanel said in a press release. “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and TV. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”

As part of the LOL Cartel designer’s new deal with Paramount, Chanel will “executive produce, create, and star in her own unscripted series, as well as develop additional scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios,” according to the press release.

Outside of Ridiculousness, Chanel has released three studio albums over the years, launched multiple clothing brands, including Coasty Swim, and has become a mother. The “I Want You” songstress welcomed her first child, daughter Bowie Breeze, with Fenison, 31, in November 2022.

“Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” Chanel exclusively told Us of her baby girl’s arrival at the time. “She is healthy and happy as can be. She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives.”

With reporting by Jessica Stopper