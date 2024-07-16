Before signing up for a brand-new reality show, Chanel West Coast decided to get some words of wisdom from Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

“I’m good friends with Scheana and she and I were actually talking,” Chanel, 35, exclusively shared with Us Weekly before the premiere of her new MTV show The West Coast Hustle. “I spent [last] 4th of July with Scheana and Brock [Davies]. … I was talking to her and getting a little insight from her. Their show is a lot of drama and so she gave me a little bit of insight and some good advice.”

While Chanel is a big fan of Vanderpump Rules and watching the drama surrounding a group of former SUR workers, she promises her docuseries with boyfriend Dom Fenison will have a completely different vibe.

“I just think my show’s a little different,” she explained. “I’m a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules and all of the Real Housewives. I always joke, ‘One day, maybe I’ll be one of the Housewives,’ but I didn’t want my show to be any of that drama. I want it to be more fun, happy and lighthearted.”

Related: Meet Chanel West Coast's Baby Girl Bowie Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]

Premiering on Thursday, July 18, MTV’s The West Coast Hustle promises to give fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the TV personality’s journey in music and motherhood as she raises 20-month-old daughter Bowie.

When she agreed to participate in her own show after leaving Ridiculousness, Chanel made a promise that she would be an open book.

“I think that I don’t really have the type of life that has anything too insane going on to be like, ‘Can’t film that,’” she told Us. “I wanted people to really see that we all struggle in life. We all deal with hardships. … People were annoyed by my laugh before, and now they’re going to be annoyed by my cry because you get to see a very emotional side to me on the show.”

After welcoming baby Bowie in November 2023 following an emergency c-section, Chanel said it was “very rough” to lose her baby weight. After careful thought, the Coasty Swim designer chose to undergo postpartum liposuction.

“I basically was recovering from lipo through filming through my whole entire show,” she revealed. “I was very open. I just wanted people to see from the day I got home from the surgery to now [and] what that process was like. Yeah, it was rough.”

Through the highs and lows, Chanel is grateful to have the opportunity to showcase her reality to old and new fans alike. With so much change in her life in the past two years, “The Laugh” podcast host is thrilled that people can get an honest look at her world.

Related: Celeb Moms Get Real About Their Postpartum Experiences Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. Witherspoon had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020 on her “I Weigh” podcast. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I […]

“I’m most excited for people to see me as a mom and also as an artist, as a musician,” she said. “I’ve been doing music my whole life, but you’ve only seen me on TV laughing, smiling, being a host. I’m really excited for people to see my music career and how hard I’ve worked on that.”

The West Coast Hustle premieres Thursday, July 18 on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson