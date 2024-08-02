Charli XCX’s Brat summer is still in full force thanks to some help from Bille Ellish.

Charli, 32, dropped the “Guess” song and music video on Friday, August 2, following the release of her Brat remix album — which is “the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not,” according to the record’s longer title. But back to Charli and Eilish, 22.

“Hey, Billie, you there?” Charli asks in the song’s opening notes as the musician walks into a room that features Brat summer’s green undertones everywhere.

For those unaware of the context of this song — it’s about underwear. So yes, the video has thongs everywhere.

Eilish makes quite the entrance in the video, crashing a bulldozer (that drives over multiple pairs of unmentionables) into Charli’s house party.

“Don’t have to guess the color of your underwear / Already know what you’ve got goin’ on down there,” Eilish sings on her verse. “It’s that lacy black pair with the little bows / The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo / I saw them when you sat down, they were peekin’ out / I’m gonna tell you right now, they’re all I’m thinkin’ about.”

As she goes into the chorus, Eilish adds her own flair to the song, bringing up the highly publicized topic of her sexuality.

“Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it,” she sings. “Charli, call me if you’re with it.”

The two singers then climb a literal mountain of bras and panties, which they then roll down in a low-key iconic move. As the music video comes to an end, both Charli and Elish dance around while singing the word “guess” repeatedly. Their outro — also iconic — addresses the insanity of this song head-on.

“You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin’ about? / Still tryin’ to guess the password to my Google Drive,” Charli sings. “You wanna guess the address of the party we’re at / You wanna guess if we’re serious about this song.”

Eilish promoted the song and music video via Instagram on Friday, with a clip from the video.

“’GUESS’ SONG & VIDEO OUT NOWWWW :PPPPPPPP f–kin love u so much @charli_xcx thank u for letting me be a part of dis😛😍” she wrote, shouting out the video’s director. “(love u dearly twin) @aidanzamiri coolest ever.”