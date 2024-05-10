Your account
Charli XCX Recruits Chloe Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain and More ‘It Girls’ for ‘360’ Music Video

Charli XCX recruited a team of influencers for her “360” music video.

In the visual, which dropped on Friday, May 10, Charli, 31, strides into a restaurant packed with social media superstars, including Chloë Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Cherry, Richie Shazam, Julia Fox, A. G. Cook and more. Matty Healy’s girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel, also makes an appearance. (Charli is engaged to George Daniel, the drummer of Healy’s band, The 1975.)

“Yeah, hey,” Charli tells the group. “I was just about to do my song, actually.”

Sennott, 28, replies, “Oh f—k, um, we’re so sorry because the thing is we all really want you to do the song,” before Bechtel, 26, adds, “We have to fulfill the prophecy of finding a new, hot internet girl. That’s literally why we’re at dinner.”

“Or else our kind will cease to exist,” Cherry, 26, explains. “Forever.”

Sennott calls the dilemma “terrible,” adding, “And then after we figure that out, you can totally do the song.”

Charli agrees to join the search for the next sensational celebrity, scanning the options and selecting a woman at the end of the table.

“Oh Charli, that’s literally Julia Fox,” Sennott exclaims as the Uncut Gems actress waves.

Charli then zeroes in on the server, Greer Cohen, who is praised for having “total waiter vibes.”

The group gives their new recruit advice on becoming an “It Girl,” including being “hot in, like, a scary way” and “be known, but at the same time, unknowable.”

The music video then kicks off in earnest as the squad accompanies Charli on a string of escapades, such as riding atop a man en route to surgery as his gurney glides down a hospital corridor and participating in a windswept photo shoot.

“Yeah, 360 / When you’re in the mirror, do you like what you see? / When you’re in the mirror, you’re just looking at me / I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia / Ah-ah, ah / When you’re in the party b-b-bumpin’ that beat / 666 with a princess streak / I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia / Ah-ah, ah,” Charli sings.

“360” is the latest song from Charli’s forthcoming album, BRAT, scheduled for release on June 7, following “Cult Classics,” “B2b” and “Von Dutch.” She previewed her new sound while speaking with NME in March.

“It’s kind of bitchy and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling,” Charlie explained. “It’s definitely one for the girls who like to party and sweat and rave.”

She continued: “I feel good about the music. Every artist says this about their new record, but I really do feel like this is my best music [yet]. I’m super excited.”

Charli XCX
Chloe Sevigny

Emma Chamberlain
Julia Fox

