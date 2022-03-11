Calling all Pogues! Chase Stokes pleaded with Outer Banks fans to keep season 3’s story line under wraps until the show premieres.

“I hate that I’m having to post this again but please, do not post spoilers of us working,” the 29-year-old actor wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 10. “This is an exhausting process, and we have a really exciting story to tell.”

The Maryland native, who plays John B on the Netflix series, explained that he wants viewers to get the “full experience when the time is right” and not before the upcoming season hits the streaming giant.

“I know you’re all excited and anxious, but I promise, it will be worth the wait,” Stokes added.

The Tell Me Your Secrets alum noted that it’s “disheartening” to see spoilers leak while the cast is filming the new episodes.

“[I’m] also bummed that people don’t have the ability to just wait and that [instead], posting on social media [has become] more important than respecting our process,” Stokes continued.

The Netflix star revealed that he doesn’t mind fans coming up to him or his costars while they are out and about but asked that they “give us a little more respect in our workplace and for those people who don’t want to see the show till it’s fully out.”

Stokes concluded: “The whole OBX family would greatly appreciate you guys if you would help us with this. Thank you for understanding <3.”

Season 1 of Outer Banks premiered in April 2020. The second season dropped in July 2021. Throughout the series, fans have watched John B (Stokes) and his pals JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and girlfriend Sarah (Madelyn Cline) search for buried treasure while trying to stay alive in their home state of South Carolina.

In February, Daviss, 22, confirmed that the cast was back together and shooting season 3. Netflix released two photos from the upcoming season via Instagram the same month.

The cast pictures caused a stir among Outer Banks fans as Stokes and Cline, 24, were holding hands and looking couple-y.

While it was clear they were showing PDA while in character, some fans were holding out hope that the actors — who dated for more than one year until their November 2021 split — were back together in real life.

