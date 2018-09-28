Larry David is in for a treat! Cheryl Hines revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she has special plans for her Curb Your Enthusiasm costar for when she directs an upcoming episode of the show.

“Bossing Larry around!” Hines told Us on September 20 when asked what she was most looking forward to about directing. “Things like that.”

The 53-year-old actress may be in charge for one episode, but David still won’t let her spoil season 10: “I can’t talk too much about what’s going to happen on Curb, because Larry will kill me.”

All jokes aside, Hines enjoys the HBO series’ atmosphere. “It’s all improvised, so it’s tough when someone is saying something funny. You can’t laugh during the scene or you’ll ruin the take,” she explained. “I’m very good at biting the inside of my cheek while Larry’s talking.”

The Suburgatory alum stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm as David’s ex-wife, Cheryl. The Seinfeld cocreator plays himself.

Hines also opened up to Us about her relationship with her real-life husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., while discussing her Painfully Awkward Conversations campaign with AMAG Pharmaceuticals. “My husband is very supportive of everything that I do,” she noted. “He thinks that I have good judgment and he trusts me and he’s just a very supportive person in my life.”

She added: “He always tells me how much he loves me and that I’m the most important person to him and for me that’s … That just makes my day and it makes me know that he thinks about me and he’s very sweet.”

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, make sure to squeeze in quality time amid their busy schedules. “My husband loves to hike with our big dog, so I do that with him. It’s not my favorite thing, but I love him so much,” the A Bad Moms Christmas star admitted. “So I always have that time with him and my daughter and I.” (Hines shares Catherine, 14, with ex-husband Paul Young.)

With reporting by Carly Sloane

