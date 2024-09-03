Chet Hanks and Josie Canseco are getting closer during their time on The Surreal Life.

“So Chet DMed me,” Canseco, 27, says to the camera in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip ahead of the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets finale dropping on Tuesday, September 3. “Once I see the DM slide, I’m like, ‘It’s game over.’”

Canseco was chatting with fellow costar Ally Brooke before she got the private message from Hanks, 34. The model tells the singer about the message, which results in a quick little girl-talk session. While Canseco didn’t share on camera what she replied, she did leave the room to go find Hanks.

“There’s a lot building up between us and we just wanna talk about it in private,” Hanks says in a confessional. “So let me find the best spot, which is Kim [Zolciak] and Johnny [Weir’s] room. It’s got a big ass bathroom. It’s probably the most comfortable one.”

Hanks and Canseco then quietly make their way to the private area off-camera, not wanting to disrupt their sleeping costars. They successfully make it to the room without alerting the duo

When sitting down in an interview after her interaction with Hanks, Canseco was surprised after the cameraman asked about the late-night rendezvous.

“How did you guys see the bathroom?” she asks while sighing.

Hanks, for his part, remains cool saying the meeting was “private” before he chuckles.

The clip then flashes forward to two hours later, when Hanks and Canseco were spotted by the house’s cameras leaving the room. The twosome sneakily made their exit, waking neither Zolciak nor Weir.

“We just wanted to take a second for ourselves away from the cameras and mics and just talk,” Canseco explains. “You know, we wanted privacy for a second. We wanted to have a moment where we could talk.”

She adds scoffing, “Don’t make it a thing … it’s definitely gonna be a thing.”

While Hanks is getting closer to Canseco, that’s not the only bond he’s formed during the Surreal Life. Hanks also has a good relationship with Zolciak, 49. (Rumors swirled that Hanks and Zolciak hooked up during filming amid the reality star’s divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.)

“Kim is just cool as hell,” Hanks exclusively told Us in August about his and the RHOA alum’s dynamic. “She’s funny. She’s got that, like, attitude. I just knew that we would get along right from the jump and we did. Kim was awesome.”

Zolciak also had sweet things to say about the actor and confessed there was an immediate attraction.

“Yes, he has a nice body, but it’s just kind of his vibe and what he puts off and his energy,” she said to Us in August. “He had made me a protein shake right away. I adore him. I’ve gotten to know him throughout The Surreal Life and even more recently and he’s great.”

The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets finale airs Tuesday, September 3, on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.