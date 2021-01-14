Chicago Fire Boss Teases Someone New Could Come Between Casey and Brett

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Wednesday, January 6, episode of Chicago Fire.

Talk about a quick romance. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) finally got together during the second episode of Chicago Fire season 9 — and were done by the third. During Wednesday’s episode, Brett told Casey that she needed some space after their steamy make out session and they decided they’d try to get their friendship back. So, is that really it between them?

“We didn’t want them to just kiss and everything be fine, because there is a history on the show that we chart pretty religiously. We don’t just sweep our past under the rug and say ‘those things didn’t matter,’” showrunner Derek Haas told Us Weekly exclusively. “These two are going to have to do some talking, which they do in episode three, but that’s an ongoing process. That’s not a one episode and we’re done thing. Also, we’re Chicago Fire, so we’re gonna have some new characters enter their lives that will complicate things even more.”

While the writer stayed tight-lipped on who those characters will be, he teased that it’s possible that one could be a new romantic interest for Casey or Brett.

“It could be. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, but yeah, there could be,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, there’s certainly some single people still in Chicago.”

While planning for the Casey/Brett story line, Haas was aware that fans of Casey’s ex-wife, Gabby (Monica Raymund), would be upset if they didn’t approach the fact that Gabby was also Brett’s best friend before she left town.

“We always knew it would be difficult just because of their past and the letter ‘G’ hanging over their heads for Gabby. Our whole thing as writers is just, we want it to be honest. And we want the characters to say the things that I think those two characters with that history would say in this situation,” the producer said. “Let’s not forget that Gabby is not three years in the rearview mirror. It was last winter finale that she came back and Casey went to the charity ball with her. It’s still fresh in everyone’s mind.”

Haas also teased some turmoil ahead for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) with him finding out that a lieutenant believes she’d get the promotion because of their relationship.

“Severide is very good at rescuing people. He’s not so good at communicating, and he’s never been that willing to say exactly what’s on his mind, which can be frustrating when you’re the woman in his life,” he told Us. “I do think Severide’s intentions are solid, and he wants the world to recognize that Stella would achieve this dream of hers to be a lieutenant on her own. So, he wants to step back and get out of her way and let the rest of the CFD know that this has nothing to do with him. This has everything to do with her abilities. But he also doesn’t want that doubt in her own mind to know what the rumor mill is saying. He’s trying to be Severide-delicate but he’s not the most delicate person.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.