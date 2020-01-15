It’s the will-they won’t-they story line everyone’s wondering about. Chicago Fire‘s Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) have been friends ever since they met. Casey was married to Brett’s BFF Gabby (Monica Raymund) and Brett dated Gabby’s brother Antonio (Jon Seda). However, since the Dawson siblings have left, Casey and Brett have only grown closer — and Spencer hopes that continues.

“[Creator] Derek Haas likes toying with the fans a lot. His own little special game is to rile up the fans,” the actor, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “If I asked him, he’d tell me but I actually prefer not to know, at least not to know too much, and things can change too. But yeah, I would like to see them get together because what they’re building right now is a friendship and it feels organic. They had different situations, but they’re quite similar, and they both have a bit of an ugly past.”

In fact, their pasts make them even closer.

“They’re healing and healing together. I think it’s an organic way for it to happen,” Spencer added, noting that a connection will grow in an upcoming firefighter-saves-a-cat-in-a-tree episode.

“We finally rescue a cat. And it’s very interwoven with Brett’s biological mother. She’s adopted and her biological mother’s come out the woodwork and wants to get in contact with her,” the House alum previewed. “They go on this adventure to rescue this cat and she opens up about her mother and it shows them developing their relationship.”

So, does that mean that they could be each other’s dates to Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) upcoming wedding? While Spencer doesn’t know yet, he does have an idea that sounds to be right up Haas’ ally.

“Brett will ask someone and Casey will probably ask someone else and then they’ll both be there at the same table,” he laughed. “That’s what’s gonna happen, I can see it. Right? It’ll be real awkward, like a double date at a wedding!”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.