



Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, November 20, fall finale of Chicago Fire.

Dawsey fans, you got what you were waiting for! During the fall finale, Dawson (Monica Raymund) returned to Chicago to see Casey (Jesse Spencer) and the pair didn’t waste any time! While Casey debated when she asked him to accompany her to a work gala, he ultimately attended — and thanks to the romantic vibe, they ultimately spent the night together.

Following the episode, cocreator Derek Haas opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about what’s next for Casey, the “ramifications” from the hookup, Brett’s (Kara Killmer) feelings, Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) new partner and more.

Read the full Q&A below:

Us Weekly: We know she’s leaving again, but is that story line just over?

Derek Haas: I love where we left it in this one, which is these two were definitely the love of each other’s lives. We saw it for six seasons. Even though it ended, as rough it was, they have so much history that we had a front-row seat to and they were both clear-eyed about what this weekend meant and I think this is realistic. Years can go by and then they see each other and it’s all of those feelings were brought to the surface. It helps when they’re both dressed the way they were and there’s an orchestra!

Us: The music was perfect — mixed with the Dawsey music.

DH: It starts with the orchestra, then that drops out and you get a little Dawsey music.

Us: My first thought was, “Is she going to get pregnant now?”

DH: Those thoughts have been broached here at Wolf Entertainment. But I will say story storytelling can go in any direction. What I like about the way this episode played out was the smile on Casey’s face as he was leaving. There’s always power dynamics in every relationship and she’s a powerful woman, but the power switched to him, where she invited him to come out and said she wanted to see him. It really became a question of “Does he want to do this?” and he probably put up a little bit of a fortress around his heart. Then, he realizes that he’s in control of this. I don’t want to foreshadow anything that’s going to happen. I will say there’s been no discussion of what we would do next in a Dawson-Casey world but we love Monica Raymund and you know, I am nothing if not persistent. So who knows what we’ll do, if she’d come back.

Us: Where will we pick up when the show returns?

DH: We’re going to pick up moments later, in real time with Severide’s scene. I think Casey, when he gets that voicemail at the end of that episode, he’s not spun out and he’s like, “That was a great weekend.” We’ll see where that goes going forward, but it will definitely have ramifications.

Us: OK. It seems like Brett is aware of the feelings she has for Casey. Will that continue?

DH: Trying to be realistic, these two characters who are, in my opinion, cut from the same cloth and have the same outlook to their professional lives, and are optimistic people … naturally, there’s an attraction for her there. I do think Brett is the kind who would subjugate or subdue her own feelings if she thought that somebody else had a chance at happiness. You know, she had the front row seat to the Casey-Dawson relationship. You’ll definitely see Casey and Brett’s friendship deepen over the course of the season. I won’t say anything beyond that. Bam!

Us: Love it! OK, Severide is really good at this new job — but his new partner may be bad news for his personal life. Should Stella be worried?

DH: You know, Severide is in a great headspace. He only has eyes for Stella. Now look, if you worked next to Kelly Severide … you can’t fault her for being attracted to him. I mean, all of Chicago is attracted to him.

Us: Let’s talk about the future and what’s coming in the rest of the season.

DH: We have a wedding that we’re building toward, which is the Chloe-Cruz wedding, which I’m very excited about because we’ve done a number of weddings on the show and you always have to find something different, but born out of the characters. That’ll be fun to build towards.

Us: Should we expect the wedding before the finale?

DH: It’ll be before that — probably around the 18th or 19th episode. We haven’t fleshed it out. I do want some other guest stars coming back over the course of the season. I pitched a big one.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.