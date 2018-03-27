How do you replace the irreplaceable? It’s definitely not an easy task. On the Thursday, March 29, episode of Chicago Fire, Boden brings in Jake Cordova (Damon Sayoub) to step in while Otis (Yuriy Sadarov) is recovering. However, it’s safe to say he’s not very well-liked.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Jake approaches Casey (Jesse Spencer) about a call that day, letting him know that he’s up to do the hard work.

“I get how it works. You got your regulars, you know you can rely on him, so the new guy has to stand over here and comfort the hysterical ladies — which is fine. I’m happy to do it,” he begins, before showing his off-putting attitude. “I just want you to know, I can handle a lot more than that. I get that your boy Otis has been with 81, a beloved member of the house, yada yada, but I’m the real deal. Once you see me in action, it’s a no-brainer.”

Maybe it’s the “yada, yada” or the “your boy Otis” part, but Casey’s face says he’s not impressed.

“I know, right. Where’s this guy get off? But you’ll see … that’s all I’m saying,” Jake adds.

There’s a good chance that Casey and Jake’s problems are just beginning. Following last week’s episode, the promo that aired showed that Casey’s wife Dawson (Monica Raymund) also has a past with Jake.

“I didn’t tell Casey yet, but I need to say something,” she tells Jake in the sneak peek. He answers, “At least give me a couple shifts to prove myself as a firefighter.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

