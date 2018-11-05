Severide is having a hard time moving on after his father’s death. During the Wednesday, November 7, episode of Chicago Fire, he’s joined by Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and his mother (guest star Kim Delaney) to go through Benny’s things.

“Hey look what I found. Check out that handsome mug,” Stella tells Severide (Taylor Kinney) and his mom in Us Weekly exclusive sneak peek, trying to lighten the mood. She also notes that she’s gone through everything in the cabinets.

However, there was something important missing that no one could find: Benny’s bronze metal.

“He could have left it with one of his exes,” Severide says to his mom, who is not eager to see any one of them again. “It was hard enough to see those women at the service without having to go to them hat in hand. I’d rather just let this go,” she says to her son.

However, Benny wanted to be buried with the medal.

“Maybe I can help. I mean you already have enough going on,” Stella tells her reluctant befriend. “Kelly, will you let me help you with this, please?” While he nods, he seems distant.

On the bright side, the pair did have a big moment during last week’s episode. While he felt that her old friend from high school was trying to steal her away, she reassured him and the two shared “I love yous” for the first time.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

