Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey are the definition of “it’s complicated” — and that won’t change anytime soon. Although Chicago Fire‘s Casey (Jesse Spencer) agreed to give Brett (Kara Killmer) space following their steamy makeout session, that doesn’t mean things won’t be heating back up in the future.

“Another couple of people end up turning up — one who takes Casey’s eye and another who approaches Brett. There are other people that come into their lives,” Spencer, 41, told Us Weekly in a new interview. “It causes a little bit of jealousy.”

Killmer, 32, added that the new relationships — which Spencer clarified are “flings” — are “some good roadblocks to create a lot of scenarios for some longing, angsty looks.”

The Australian actor shared that since they’ve shared their true feelings, things will never go back to normal, especially at work.

“Once these things have been spoken, you can never really take them back and now things are out there, it’s real,” he told Us. “It’s not just a heads-up, it makes it more real somehow — maybe more tangible and maybe causing more longing.”

Creator Derek Haas previously opened up to Us exclusively about Casey and Brett’s story, noting that Casey’s ex-wife Gabby (Monica Raymund, who left the show in 2018) would always be part of the story since she was also Brett’s best friend.

“We always knew it would be difficult just because of their past and the letter ‘G’ hanging over their heads for Gabby. Our whole thing as writers is just, we want it to be honest. And we want the characters to say the things that I think those two characters with that history would say in this situation,” the producer told Us earlier this month. “Let’s not forget that Gabby is not three years in the rearview mirror. It was last winter finale that she came back and Casey went to the charity ball with her. It’s still fresh in everyone’s mind.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.