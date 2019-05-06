It’s the confrontation Chicago Med fans knew was coming. Will (Nick Gehlfuss) isn’t too thrilled about Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Phillip’s (guest star and DeVitto’s Pretty Little Liars costar Ian Harding) relationship and he lets her know it during the Wednesday, May 8, episode.

“I met Natalie’s boyfriend, Phillip, this morning. He told Owen he owns a cattle ranch. Have you ever seen his hands? They’re smooth, like manicured. No calluses,” Will tells Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “No way a guy with hands like that owns a ranch.”

While Maggie tells him to chill – maybe Phillip wears gloves at work – he can’t shake it: “I don’t buy it. I think he’s lying and using Owen to get close to Natalie.”

After she walks away, Natalie appears, and it doesn’t take long for Will to bring up Phillip and Owen.

“Phillip seems like a nice guy … he must be nice if you’re bringing him around Owen,” he says to his ex-fiancée, who is shocked. “You’ve been dating, what, six weeks now? It took you a heck of a lot longer to let me get close to Owen, and we’d been working together for years by then.”

Natalie has quite the (warranted) response – “I don’t need to defend my parenting choices to you” – before Maggie jumps in.

DeVitto, 34, opened up to Us in January about Phillip and Natalie’s bond – and she was well aware that some fans wouldn’t be happy.

“They can definitely relate to each other; she knows what it’s like being a single parent. They definitely bond over that and have that connection, which is really cool to explore,” the One Tree Hill alum said at the time. “I feel like Manstead fans are gonna hate it but Pretty Little Liars fans who are obsessed with Ian – because every teenage girl wants to date Ian – are gonna love it.”

Watch the full exclusive clip above. Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

