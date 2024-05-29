Chicago P.D. fans have rooted for Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek’s happily ever after since season 1 — and with any luck they’ll walk down the aisle in season 12.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine on Tuesday, May 28, sharing that the writers room is assembling this week to start the new season. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

Sigan noted that Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek’s (Patrick Flueger) nuptials will be “fun” to write, but the “when” isn’t set in stone.

“There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’” the EP teased.

Burgess and Ruzek had instant chemistry when they met during season 1 of the NBC series, which aired in 2014. By season 2, the pair were dubbed “Burzek” by fans and were engaged.

While the duo called off their engagement the next season — and Burgess turned down a second proposal during season 7 — they found their way back together in time.

Ruzek proposed once again during season 11, episode 3, which aired in January. The low-key couple agreed to get married while lying side by side in their bedroom with Burgess’ adopted daughter, Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), down the hall.

“Their proposal was so them,” Sigan recalled. “They’ve been through so much and they have grown so much that it was just this very honest, small, intimate moment between the two of them.”

When it comes to their special day, Sigan wouldn’t be surprised if the couple opted for a small, intimate affair. However, their roles as parents might shift how their wedding plays out.

“I also think about Makayla and that she’s going to be a part of all those conversations and wanting to be a part of [the ceremony],” the showrunner said. “And Ruzek has this big family and all these friends. … Is he going to want to do the whole thing? You could see them go either way. There’s probably a good middle ground there.”

While a Burzek wedding isn’t guaranteed for the upcoming season, the cast also has ideas about the big day. LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays the couple’s joint BFF, Kevin Atwater, exclusively told Us Weekly he’s “absolutely” rooting for them to get hitched.

“This is something a lot of people don’t know about me … I’m certified to marry people,” Hawkins, 36, revealed in June 2023. “I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them]. That’s what we wanna see.”

Jason Beghe, who plays boss Sergeant Hank Voight, would happily let Atwater officiate instead of his character when the time comes.

“I doubt that they would want Voight,” Beghe, 64, joked during an exclusive interview with Us in March, acknowledging it was a “funny” idea for the head of the Intelligence Unit to marry his coworkers.

If Voight did take on the role of officiant, Beghe mused he would “either be shy about it or hyper-professional and not quite know what the hell he’s doing there. Or he could be [so] shocked that he finds himself in tears.”

Neither Atwater nor Voight has been tapped to officiate just yet, but when season 12 premieres in fall 2024, all eyes will be on Burgess and Ruzek and their nuptials.

“I’m excited to figure out all of that,” Sigan revealed on Tuesday, once again hinting that next season could be the right time for a P.D. wedding.

Chicago P.D. season 12 will premiere on NBC in fall 2024.