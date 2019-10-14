



The One Chicago crossover is titled “Infection,” but somehow, they’re still managing to mix in romance! Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid opened up exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, October 16, crossover, teasing that while the situation will be a serious one, there are also some sparks flying … again.

“Burzek? Is that what it’s called? It’s Burzek 2.0!” Eid told Us about the relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) starting back up. “They definitely have a relationship this year that is different than the relationship they had previously. They are with each other in a different way. I don’t want to give it away, but we’re really excited about what we have going on with these two.”

As a refresher, the pair first got together in season 1, then got engaged. However, they called off the engagement in season 3. Since then, they’ve remained close friends and colleagues, but it’s clear that the deeper bond is still there. During the crossover, she gets surprised by a “life-altering” event that changes things, Squerciati, 35, recently told Us. She also noted that she believes Ruzek isn’t good for Burgess right now — and she’s not good for him: “I don’t think this is endgame yet, but it’ll test them.”

The 4400 alum added that he’s not surprised the show is revisiting Burzek and knows the love between them is real. “They’re two adult people who have an undying love for one another,” Flueger, 35, said. “He’s always going to be a little in love with her, regardless of whether or not they’re in a full-functioning relationship.”

The relationship may not be the only one in the unit, either. Before Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) joined the team, she had a connection with Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). So, will that continue now that they’re working side by side?

“I think there’s a romantic spark, but it was easier to have a romantic spark when she was pretending to be somebody else and he was pretending to be somebody else,” Eid told Us. “Now that they’re working in a very small unit, they probably don’t want to be romantically involved. That doesn’t mean they won’t be but they don’t want to be. Intellectually, they don’t want to be involved.”

The One Chicago crossover event airs on NBC Wednesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

