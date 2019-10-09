



Is Burzek heating up again? It’s definitely possible! Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) have had a whirlwind romance since season 1 of Chicago P.D. Despite calling off their engagement in season 2, they’ve maintained a friendship and working relationship — but it sounds like it’s about to be more.

“What’s going to happen to her takes her by surprise,” Squerciati, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at One Chicago Day on Monday, October 7. “She has such bad luck in the personal sphere, that she sort of is putting her nose to the grindstone and not looking up. Then, what happens in the crossover and later on, socially, it’s really a surprise for her.”

The actress later confirmed that the “life-altering” event that happens involves Ruzek. “Burzek is, sort of, coming back. I think the fans demanded it, knocked down [creator] Rick Eid‘s door,” she added. “It’s good. I don’t know what the ending is, but it’s a very interesting story line.”

However, she reiterated that Burgess is not good for Ruzek right now — and he’s not good for her, either: “I don’t think this is endgame yet, but it’ll test them.”

Flueger, 35, confirmed the upcoming romance, telling Us that when Ruzek returns to Intelligence, he “doesn’t miss a beat” when it comes to work, but quickly gets into a situation with his ex.

“They’re two adult people who have an undying love for one another,” the 4400 alum told Us. “He’s always going to be a little in love with her, regardless of whether or not they’re in a full-functioning relationship.”

In October 2018, Squerciati joined the “Watch With Us” podcast and revealed that no matter what they go through, she believes Ruzek and Burgess will still end up together in the end.

“I look it at this way: ‘OK, you go do your thing, Adam, and then come back to me.’ … Series finale, they have to get together,” she said last year. Flueger echoed her statement at the time: “I don’t think that that’s ever going to be put to bed entirely.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

