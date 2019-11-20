



In the fall finale, Halstead continues to carry the guilt with him from a past case — and things get messy. “He’s giving help where he can, he’s trying to do the right thing — or what he thinks is right — crossing some boundaries and not telling the team about it and then that unravels and he finds himself in a life or death situation, which is our fall cliffhanger,” Soffer, 35, said, adding that Halstead’s been going through a bit of a moral dilemma over the past few seasons. “He’s always going off the rails, hanging out with somebody he shouldn’t be hanging out with, not telling people about it, lying to Voight about it.”

The actor also added that while the One Chicago universe ends in many cliffhangers, fans really won’t see this one coming — and even he was legitimately caught off guard.

Shocking TV Exits “You absolutely will not expect at all. I didn’t, reading it, did not expect it at all. [It’s] very surprising, very scary,” Soffer told Us. “Our showrunner, Rick [Eid], had to call me before I got the script just to say, like, ‘Hey man, look, I just want you to know, this is how this thing’s ending.’ It was a rough call to get.” The episode will also impact Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who is Jay’s partner, close friend … and maybe, eventually, more.

“The fall finale is so intense for Jay, that it’s definitely going to affect Hailey a lot because she cares about him so much and to see him like this, it’s going to be interesting, to say the least,” the three-time Emmy nominee said. “I think the writers have done a really good job doing a slow burn with them. It could absolutely go there and maybe actually, they’ve teased it so much that it needs to at some point, for the fans. … They respect each other a lot, they trust each other and they work so well together.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.