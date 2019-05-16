Will Upstead finally happen? Not so fast, the Chicago P.D. cast told Us Weekly exclusively.

“It kind of gets teased in the finale, like, a little bit. It could go there but it’s very uncertain, especially with everything that’s going on, the unit could be falling apart [and getting] disbanded,” Jesse Lee Soffer said during the NBC Upfront red carpet in New York City on Monday, May 13.

Plus, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) just got out of a relationship with Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) – who also works in the unit. That split alone makes heading to the office awkward. “There’s some intense stuff that goes on and [Ruzek and Upton] get along fine, but there’s still a protective nature,” the actress, 31, said. “They still care about each other; it just didn’t work.”

In January, Soffer explained that it takes a lot for Jay to open up — and something about Upton helped him do that. “Hailey has always been there for him. I think he really trusts her and started to let her in,” he told Us at the time. “I think his feelings snuck up on him.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

