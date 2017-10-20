Officer Platt is coming through when Intelligence can’t! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 25, episode of Chicago P.D., she gets a bit of information that could help save a kid’s life.

“The kid’s a ghost, along with the other two kids,” Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) says to Voight (Jason Beghe), Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Platt (Amy Morton), about a young boy who can’t speak English that they’ve brought into the station. “No one’s reported them missing. I ran facial recognition locally, nationally, I double checked with the FBI. I got nothing.”

“The fact is three kids were held captive. Two of them are dead. Someone’s gonna pay for this,” Voight reminds the group, before storming off. Not that he could be blamed — after Intelligence busts a meth lab, they uncover a scam that adopted children are abandoned and sold online.

So Platt takes it into her own hands.

She offers the boy some of her sandwich before reassuring him. “I know you don’t understand me, but you are in a safe place,” she says. With that, he puts his hand on his chest and says, “Vietnam.”

Could that information help bring the boy back home, and prevent more kidnappings?

Overall, this season has had a different tone, directly related to the police-related issues happening in Chicago. The show also got new writers and a new showrunner this season, bringing on Law & Order: SVU’s executive producer Rick Eid.

“It’s going to be a very different season,” Beghe, 57, previewed to Us at NBC’s Upfronts last May in New York. Sophia Bush also departed following season 5.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesday, October 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

