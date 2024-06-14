Chris Brown was left hanging after his suspension wires glitched during his concert.

In a video captured by a concertgoer via TikTok, Brown, 35, can be seen performing his 2019 hit, “Under the Influence,” at the Prudential Center Arena in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, June 12, when he got stuck in the air mid-song.

“He was [definitely] trying to signal he was stuck,” wrote one social media user, who shared the minute-long clip, which showed Brown dangling above the stage looking seemingly irritated as he waited for help.

In another video posted via X, the “Run It!” singer could be seen getting rescued by ladder with the help of a crew member.

Fans both applauded Brown for continuing on with the show during the mishap, and also took the opportunity to poke some fun at the singer.

“It’s the fact that he just kept singing instead of ruining the concert cause baby I would’ve been like stop the music,” wrote one TIkTok user. Another added, “Every new angle I see is funnier and funnier because why is he just singing flawlessly upside down.”

Brown is the latest artist to have experienced an error during a live show.

Earlier this month, country crooner Shania Twain laughed off an onstage flub during a Las Vegas concert. While performing her hit song, “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” Twain accidentally began singing into a sparkly pink drumstick prop instead of the microphone. “Oh my god, that was hilarious!” she yelled before continuing on with the song.

In April, American Idol judge and country star Luke Bryan also shrugged off an onstage incident after he slipped and abruptly fell on his back, laughing as he sat up and held up a phone, which he presumably slipped on.

“Hold on. Did anybody get that?” he asked, per fan footage shared via YouTube, as he checked his elbow for any injuries, jokingly adding, “It’s OK. Hey, my lawyer will be calling.”

Brown is currently on his 11:11 Tour, which kicked off in Detroit on June 5. The tour runs through major U.S. cities, as well as Toronto and Montreal, throughout the summer before wrapping in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena in August.