Shania Twain knows that the best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun – and sometimes that means laughing off accidental on-stage flubs.

The country star, 58, took to social media on Sunday, June 2, to poke fun at herself after experiencing a mishap during her a recent Las Vegas concert. While performing her hit song “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” Twain accidentally began singing into a sparkly pink drumstick prop instead of the microphone. “Oh my god, that was hilarious!” she yelled before continuing on with the song.

When a concertgoer captured the blunder on video and posted it via Instagram, Twain leaned into the hilarity by commenting, “😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” before sharing it to her own social media page. “I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again,” she captioned the clip.

Fans immediately took to Twain’s comments section to praise her ability to laugh off a mistake. “🤣🤣 Still so gorgeous and talented. Glad you’re still having fun and enjoying what you do! ✨😍🔥,” one user wrote, while another added, “The way you flawlessly continued this is amazing and purely in the moment 🙌🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Others used the opportunity to shut down any rumors Twain might not be singing live during her shows. “Proof she isn’t lip syncing,” one person said. “That shows she is really singing on live,” a second fan agreed.

Twain is currently in the midst of her Planet Hollywood residency, Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! which kicked off earlier this month.

“It is a very special time for me,” Twain shared on CBS Mornings in April 2023 after announcing the residency. “I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity.”

Come on Over marks Twain’s third stint in Vegas. She previously headlined her first Vegas residency from 2012 to 2014 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and her second, Let’s Go!, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 2019 to June 2020. While her previous residencies often focused on deeper cuts, Come on Over is all about her biggest hits — particularly the ones from her eponymous 1997 album like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “From This Moment On,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The country crooner’s return to music comes after a time where she didn’t know if she’d sing again after facing various health scares. “It took years to get to the bottom of what was affecting my voice, and I would say probably a good seven years before a doctor was able to find out that it was nerve damage to my vocal cords directly caused by Lyme disease,” she told Loose Women in 2020, “and I was just out horseback riding in the forest when I got bit by a tick, a Lyme tick.”

Twain ultimately underwent open-throat surgery to help the condition, called dysphonia, and is now back and feeling better than ever. In March, the musician opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her next chapter, calling it the “second wave” of her career.

“I’ve had ups and downs in [my] career, but the fans have stuck by me and I believed in myself,” she explained of her evolution over the years. “I never take anything for granted.”

Now, it’s all about letting loose and having a good time — even when things don’t go according to plan.

“I was really able to come up with some new fun ideas while touring,” she told Us. “I just want to throw a huge party and get everyone dancing together.”