Chris Harrison is heading back to television with his wife, Lauren Zima, by his side after leaving The Bachelor in 2021.

“Incredibly excited to announce that @laurenzima and I are coming to you with the next chapter in our television careers,” Harrison, 52, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 6, alongside a video of Dr. Phil McGraw welcoming him and Zima, 36, to his new network, Merit Street Media.

Harrison, who married Zima in November 2023, continued: “We have joined @meritstreetmedia a new television network being launched by the one and only @drphil.”

The longtime TV host gushed that there are “many reasons” their new endeavor is the “perfect fit,” adding, “I can’t wait to see you all again, very soon.”

Related: TV Shows Renewed and Canceled for the 2024-2025 Season As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

Zima teased her husband about their new partnership, writing in the comments section, “What’s more binding…getting married or co-hosting a show together? : ) i love you and I’m so proud of you.”

Harrison will be making his TV comeback by cohosting a morning show with Zima for McGraw’s network, which launches on Tuesday, April 2. The series will be filmed in Dallas, Texas, at Merit Street Media’s studios.

Harrison, who lives in Texas with his spouse, will also be the host and creator of a new dating show for the network as part of a bigger deal. Additionally, Harrison will be featured on McGraw’s Dr. Phil Primetime series.

Related: Not Just Chris Harrison! Bachelor Nation Hosts Through the Years A shake-up no one saw coming! Chris Harrison hosted The Bachelor — and its limitless spinoffs — from the time the franchise made its debut on ABC in March 2002. However, things changed in June 2021 when he permanently exited his role, leaving the future of the gig up in the air. Harrison was a […]

“It has dating elements in it, but this is so different and so novel,” McGraw told Entertainment Tonight of the dating series on Wednesday. “It is flipping the script in a way that I think people are gonna become addicted to it in a week. It is unbelievable.”

Harrison explained that after working on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, for 20 years, another relationship show was a no-brainer.

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

“People got to know and love me for two decades hosting The Bachelor, so, yes, we are going to be creating a reality dating show,” he told the outlet. “For years and years, I said, ‘This is the most dramatic show ever.’ We want to create a show where those words actually ring true, so this dating show will be the most dramatic ever — that you can be sure of.”

Harrison’s return to TV comes three years after he made headlines for defending season 25 Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell after her past racially insensitive actions resurfaced.

Related: Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals of All Time From breakups to makeups and everything in between, Bachelor Nation has seen it all — and it hasn’t always been pretty. Loyal fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette often put in the work to uncover secrets from contestants’ pasts as they search for love on the ABC reality franchise. During Matt James‘ historic season, […]

Shortly after Harrison asked former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in February 2021 to “have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion” for Kirkconnell, he was replaced as the host for season 17 of The Bachelorette.

While Harrison apologized for his remarks, ABC cut ties completely with the host in June 2021. “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise,” the network told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

Harrison confirmed his departure via Instagram, writing, “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.”