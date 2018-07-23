The Guardians of the Galaxy cast is speaking out. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista were among the many costars who reacted to the news that Walt Disney Studios fired James Gunn as the director of the third film.

Pratt, 39, posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday, July 22, with a Bible verse from the Book of James. “‘Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.’ JAMES 1:19,” he wrote alongside emojis of praying hands and a red heart.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Saldana, 40, also took to Twitter on Sunday. “It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie,” she wrote. “I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love all members of my GOTG family. Always will.”

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

For his part, Bautista, 49, was the first cast member to react to the news just a few hours after Disney’s announcement. “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. @JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met,” he tweeted on Friday, July 20. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

Bautista continued to show his support for Gunn, 51, over the weekend by retweeting his costars. He thanked Pratt for his “beautiful words,” before responding to Saldana’s post: “When it’s time you will speak from your heart like you always do. Until then #weareGroot love you hermana.”

When it’s time you will speak from your heart like you always do. Until then #weareGroot love you hermana 😘 https://t.co/S9QfIjm4JE — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 23, 2018

Sean Gunn, who stars in the Guardians movies and is James’ brother, sent his love in a series of 10 tweets. “I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I’m quite proud of how kind, generous and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers,” he wrote.

“My hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jackass, but because of it,” Sean, 44, continued. “They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that.”

1. I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I'm quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018

Michael Rooker later announced that he was quitting Twitter in response to the news. “This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLS–T… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again,” he wrote on Sunday. “Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.”

As previously reported, Disney chairman Alan Horn confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday night that the studio had “severed our business relationship” with James after his 2008 and 2009 tweets regarding pedophilia and rape resurfaced. The filmmaker addressed his controversial posts a day before his firing, tweeting that he “used to make a lot of offensive jokes” but has since “developed as a person.”

