Chrishell Stause is debunking Nicole Young’s insinuations about Emma Hernan’s man.

Following the show’s season 8 premiere, Chrishell, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram taken on the “days of filming [that] didn’t make it” into the show. One unaired moment was Chrishell coming face-to-face with someone Emma, 32, had been seeing.

“A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating [didn’t make it],” the reality star wrote, in part, in her lengthy caption on Friday, September 6. “This was pretty funny bc I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best.”

Chrishell’s Instagram post comes after Nicole, 38, brought up a rumor during season 8 insinuating that Emma had been romantically involved with a married man.

Related: Do ‘Selling Sunset' Stars Actually Sell Homes — And How Much Do They Make? Real estate agents who look like supermodels sashaying down spectacular glass staircases overlooking glistening infinity pools. Asking prices with so many zeros on, you don’t even know how to say them out loud. Colleagues who spend more time flirting, fighting and eating in moodily lit small-plate restaurants than they do actually working. It’s fair to […]

“Emma is single? I never know with her — if she’s single or dating someone,” Nicole stated during the latest batch of episodes. Mary Bonnet chimed in, adding, “I have no idea. If she says she’s single, she is.”

Nicole went on to share the rumor.

“It’s nothing. [It’s] something you guys already know, but don’t want me to bring up,” she said. “I heard about it from a source. I wish I didn’t know. It involves Emma and that’s all I wanna say. It’s morally upsetting to all of us.”

She continued: “It’s just information that could really affect families, marriages and Emma’s reputation. I wouldn’t do anything. Just like I haven’t done anything, I wouldn’t. Because I don’t know anything. That’s why we’re all being awkward and weird about it. But as a married woman, that kind of s—t pisses me off.”

Despite Amanza Smith’s plea to “just stop,” Nicole couldn’t help but continue.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8: Everything to Know So Far Netflix Selling Sunset season 8 will pick up where the previous season left off, with several cast members on the outs. The hit Netflix series, which debuted in 2019, follows the high-end realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes. Viewers were initially […]

“If I were the wife, I’d f—king kill someone. But my husband also would never in a million years,” she said. “You know I’m going to get murdered for this. She would literally burn me at the stake.”

Before the show aired, Chrishell seemingly addressed this scene in a harsh Instagram Story slamming Nicole.

“Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE,” she wrote, calling out the Selling Sunset production company for “blindsiding” Emma.

In Friday’s social media post, Chrishell also claimed that a scene with singer Tinashe and one with her partner G-Flip had also been cut from the season.

“@gflip thank you for opening up and filming with me @chelsealazkani & @emmahernan that day,” she wrote. “Was surprised where we are and where we’ve been in our process didn’t make it. Very sweet of you to film for me even though I know it makes you uncomfortable. I love you.”