Is there anything Chrissy Metz can’t do? The This Is Us actress showcased her musical skills in her first-ever music video for her song, “I’m Standing With You”

On Friday, April 19, the Golden Globe nominee, 38, released the video for the tune, which is featured on the soundtrack of her new film, Breakthrough. The mini-movie begins with Metz standing alone in a dark room while wearing a peach-colored dress. She slowly begins to walk on water as she croons, “When you’re hurting, I want you to know that you’ll never have to hurt alone / When your faith is, faith is running low / I’ll never lose faith in you.”

The video continues with clips from Breakthrough, which is based on Joyce Smith‘s moving 2017 memoir about her teenage son’s shocking survival after falling into an icy lake. A gospel choir joins the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress as the chorus kicks in: “Through whatever you go through / I’m standing with you.”

Metz sang the powerful tune for the first time in public at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. Carrie Underwood, who is also featured on the Breakthrough soundtrack, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton joined the actress for her highly applauded performance.

Days later, the American Horror Story alum told Us Weekly exclusively that she “absolutely would love” to get back into the recording studio to create “an EP or an album.” Diane Warren, the songwriter behind “I’m Standing With You,” added that she wants to work with Metz again in the future.

“She’s the real deal. She’s a real singer,” Warren, 62, gushed. “It was so great that I was like, ‘I don’t want anybody else on this song but her.’”

