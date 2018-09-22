More details, please! Chrissy Teigen had fans scratching their heads after she called out Rob Kardashian but didn’t explain why.

Teigen and Jimmy Fallon played a new game titled Loaded Questions during her Friday, September 21, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host explained that the idea actually came from the Cravings author when he began asking her personal questions before their interview, to which she replied that she would answer some on-air as long as no one knew what the actual question was.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle cohost took a look at her first question and paused for a long time. Then, she responded, “Rob Kardashian.”

This elicited audible intrigue from the audience, while Fallon, 44, expressed how everyone was feeling. “What?! What are you talking about Rob Kardashian?” he said, obviously frustrated. “Rob Kardashian? What does that mean?”

Teigen, who is close friends with Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian, then opted to take a shot called Satan’s Testicles rather than reveal what she had been asked. “So now, I don’t want you to know the question, so I have to drink it,” she noted as some in the crowd yelled, “Tell us.”

Later in the game, the model responded with Fallon’s name and ate the paper question to keep the comedian from discovering it.

Meanwhile, Rob, 31, has been keeping a low profile since he gained more than 100 pounds in 2015 and feuded very publicly with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 22-month-old daughter Dream.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” his mother, Kris Jenner, told Us Weekly in August. “He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health.”

