For Chrissy Teigen, who loves whipping up yummy eats in the kitchen, John Legend’s new gig presents a bit of a problem.

“Well right now, cooking is hard, cooking for Jesus, as I like to say, now that John is rehearsing for Jesus Chris Superstar,” the pregnant model, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly of Legend’s title role in the upcoming NBC live production. “I’m not supposed to be on my feet that much, so cooking is tough. I just get tired! But luckily, I’ve just entered that phase that my belly can’t fit as much food in it, which is great. And John has been rehearsing and he’s going to start fasting soon because he has a shirtless scene.”

The Pampers spokesperson couldn’t help but gush about the 39-year-old singer’s work ethic. “He’s taken this role so seriously. I don’t know how Broadway people do it. It’s all encompassing,” she explained. “I was at rehearsal yesterday and the amount of themselves and work they put it, it’s so much work. I feel like they should do a full run, it’s only one show! But I won’t be cooking for Jesus since he’ll be on a fast.”

The “All of Me” crooner is hard at work as he prepares to star in the primetime Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert! special.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! It’s such powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance,” the 10-time Grammy winner said in December 2017. “We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

Legend will star alongside Sara Bareilles (Mary Magdalene) and music icon Alice Cooper (King Herod).

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! airs on NBC on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

