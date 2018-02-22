John Legend is bringing a whole new look to Jesus Christ. Us Weekly has the first key art for NBC’s upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, where the singer, 39, transforms into the title role.

Legend was the first cast in the NBC special, set to air on Easter Sunday, April 1. The rock opera became a huge hit following its Broadway debut in 1971. Andrew Lloyd Webber, who penned the original opera, will return as an executive producer. The production follows NBC’s productions of Sound of Music Live, Peter Pan Live, The Wiz Live and Hairspray Live.

Broadway star Sara Bareilles will also star in the musical as Mary Magdalene, with legend Alice Cooper as King Herod. The show will be directed by David Leveaux and will take place in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Legend said in a statement when he was cast. “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, also responded to his casting back in December, tweeting, “How are they gonna fit u in the manger?”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert airs on NBC on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

