Christina Applegate is sharing how she copes with tough days living with multiple sclerosis.

While appearing on James Corden‘s SiriusXM show This Life of Mine on Thursday, August 8, to discuss her day-to-day life with MS, the Dead to Me star, 52, had a surprising yet relatable answer when Corden, 45, asked if music has helped her work through challenging moments.

“I find reality television very useful, that’s kind of it for me,” she replied. “Anyone who knows me well knows that it’s on 24/7 in my room, because I don’t leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it’s kind of like, I need to sleep sometimes.”

The Married With Children alum went on to tell Corden that when it comes to which reality shows she prefers, the sky’s the limit.

“Give me any of it,” she joked. “Give me a Vanderpump [Rules], give me a Below Deck, give me a [Real] Housewife, even give me Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay — I’ll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days.”

Applegate added, “I love watching the imperfections of real people, really. Like wow, those people exist, I love that. That’s why I love reality TV because they freak me out that they walk this earth acting like that.”

The Emmy Award winner first revealed her MS diagnosis in a statement posted via X in 2021.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, multiple sclerosis “damages the protective cover around nerves called myelin in your central nervous system” and “can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness and memory issues.” There is no cure.

Applegate has been open about living with MS over the last few years. Since her diagnosis, the actress has used her platform to document the obstacles she faces as someone with a chronic illness.

Applegate recently launched her “MeSsy” podcast as a way for her and cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler to address the ups and downs they both face with their MS.

“Just some thoughts. When we hold in feelings of despair we give those feelings incredible power. Why Jamie and I have our podcast is to air those feelings,” Applegate explained via social media in June. “Raw, honest and triggering. And by just sharing we free ourselves. Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere. Love you.”