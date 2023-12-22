Could Pink Slip be taking the stage once again? Earlier this year, Disney announced that a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works — and Christina Vidal knows exactly where she would want to find her musically inclined character.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Primo star, 42, opened up about the 2003 film, in which she starred as Maddie, the best friend — and Pink Slip bandmate — of Lindsay Lohan’s character, Anna. “I’d love to see that character still performing,” Vidal shared. “Maybe she has a cover band, or maybe she had a bunch of kids and they have a band, and they still perform.”

“I’ve thought about this a lot, obviously,” she quipped. “I also thought it would be kind of cool if she had a school for musicians and people who want to learn how to [play], specifically young [people].”

(Though there is no word yet on whether Vidal and Haley Hudson — who played Peg — have signed on for the Freaky Friday sequel, the film’s producer Andrew Gunn recently teased that a script developed before the writer’s strike used the “music and the band in a great way.”)

Vidal told Us she would also like to put a family spin on a modern-day version of Taina, the beloved Nickelodeon series in which she played the title character. “In real life, I have a very talented niece who is beautiful and writes music, sings and plays guitar,” the mom of two says. “I thought it would be cool to take that story into Taina, and somehow it becomes about Taina’s niece. She’s 10 times more talented than Taina ever was.”

The one film Vidal would likely pass on revisiting? Brink, released in 1998: “I’m just not a good skater,” she explained, “and I got a pretty serious injury on that.”

Past projects aside, Vidal currently stars on Primo as Drea, a single mother raising her teenage son, Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio), alongside her five brothers in San Antonio. The actress told Us that the role was a bit of a stretch for her — which made it all the more pleasing to inhabit.

“She’s tougher [and] stronger, and she gets it done. Everyone is a little afraid of her,” she explained. “I’m the complete opposite. I just did not come out like that.”

Though fans are still waiting to hear whether the Amazon Freevee coming-of-age comedy will be renewed for a second season, Vidal already has ideas for Drea’s next chapter. “I want to see more of the individual dynamics between Drea and each of the brothers, and Rafa and each of the uncles,” she shared. “We got a little taste of that in season 1, and I just loved it.”

“I’d also like to see her romance novel get published, and apparently she either did spoken word at a time in her life or [was] rapping,” she added. “Selfishly, I’d like to explore that.”

Primo is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.