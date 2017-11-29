Sony released a new trailer for All the Money in the World starring Christopher Plummer. A 30-second clip of the revised version of the movie, sans Kevin Spacey, aired on Tuesday, November 28, during This Is Us.

Spacey was originally starring as billionaire J. Paul Getty but was removed from the film after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced. Variety reported on November 8 that Spacey was to be removed from the completed film and replaced with Plummer. The film’s director, Ridley Scott, announced he would reshoot Spacey’s scenes with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor and he would be committed to keeping the December 22 release date.

While most of Plummer’s scenes were shot solo, the cast – including Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg – and crew returned to reshoot all their scenes that previously included the House of Cards actor.

The actress told Entertainment Weekly that she was stunned to hear the news about her former costar but was ready to jump in and reshoot the scenes. “I’m so very proud to be a part of this — we’re all here for Ridley,” she said. “When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better.”

“This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong,” Williams, 37, continued. “And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

Spacey, 58, was also fired from the hit Netflix series and was cut out of CBS’ upcoming two-hour Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special. As previously reported, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that the Oscar winner made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Less than a week later, eight current and former House of Cards employees came forward to CNN to allege that Spacey had sexually harassed or assaulted them. Spacey issued an apology but was quickly slammed by some who felt that he used his coming out as gay to deflect from the sexual assault allegations.

All the Money in the World, which centers around the 1973 kidnapping of Getty’s grandson, 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, is slated to hit theaters on Friday, December 22. Watch the trailer above.

