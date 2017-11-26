The producers of House of Cards have informed the cast and crew that the show’s hiatus will be extended but they hope to resume filming after showrunner Kevin Spacey was fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

The letter, published by The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, November 26, read, “We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.”

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” the letter continued. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

As previously reported, MRC and Netflix decided to suspend production on the sixth season of House of Cards after Spacey, 58, found himself embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal in October. The American Beauty actor was accused in a Buzzfeed article of coming onto then-teenaged actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, prompting the Oscar-winner to admit he was gay, much to the outrage of many celebrities.

Several more accusers came forward, and a police investigation was launched into two claims of sexual assault in London. The star was also accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees, with one telling CNN that a “predatory” Spacey made the set “toxic.”

He was fired from the show on November 3 and his rep announced that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation of treatment.” Spacey was subsequently spotted at a rehab facility in Arizona.

The letter also explained how remaining staff and crew members would be compensated while also noting that the production “will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim.” The letter, signed by Media Rights Capital senior VP television business and legal affairs Pauline Micelli, advised that there should be a resolution by December 8.

Loyal fans of the political drama won’t be letting the show go without a fight: Some have campaigned for the show to be recrafted to focus on Robin Wright’s character, while one devoted viewer created a petition to demand that Kevin James be hired as Spacey’s replacement. It has gained more than 43,000 signatures.

