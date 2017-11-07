Could you imagine Kevin James playing the President of the United States? Thousands of fans are trying to make it happen.

Following Netflix’s decision to pull the plug on Kevin Spacey‘s part in House of Cards, a devoted fan, Robbie Pyma, started a petition on Change.org on Thursday, November 2, to name the Kevin Can Wait star as Spacey’s replacement.

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances,” Pyma wrote in the petition, directed to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate House of Cards to a globally adored franchise like Game of Thrones and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is.”

At the time of publication, the petition boasts a whopping 30,242 signatures.

On Friday, November 3, Netflix announced they were cutting ties with Spacey. “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a spokesperson told Us. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

As previously reported, the actor, 58, was accused of sexual misconduct by eight House of Cards employees who claimed that he created a “toxic” work environment on set of the show. This came on the heels of actor Anthony Rapp claiming that the star made unwanted advances toward him when he was just 14.

In a statement to Us, the L.A. Confidential star’s publicist confirmed he is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

