New details about the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie have emerged — and yes, Cillian Murphy is on board to return as Tommy Shelby.

“He definitely is returning for it,”Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight told a local Birmingham, U.K., outlet on Wednesday, March 20. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Knight, 64, was referring to the central town of Digbeth in Birmingham, England.

Peaky Blinders, which ran from 2013 to 2022, is famously set in Birmingham starting in 1919, months after Tommy Shelby (Murphy) returns back to England following World War I. Tommy and his brothers — Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and Finn (Harry Kirton) — were members of the Peaky Blinders gang, who are continuously expanding their criminal organization. Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy, Annabelle Wallis, and the late Helen McCrory also starred.

The idea of a Peaky Blinders movie was first revealed by Knight after the series finale in April 2022.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell,” he told Esquire in February 2022. “What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out — I think I know who it’s going to be.”

Murphy, for his part, has been asked at length about returning to his iconic role for the film. He’s played coy over the years but offered a hopeful reply during an interview with Irish Star last month.

“I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there,” Murphy said. “If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

The Peaky Blinders series finale came to an end with Aunt Polly’s (McCrory) prediction that “there will be a war and one of you will die” coming true. Her son, Michael (Cole) — spoiler alert — dies at the hands of Tommy. After settling his debts and setting fire to his possessions, Tommy seemingly leaves his criminal ties in the past, but it’s unclear what the future holds.

Murphy spoke further about the idea of reprising his role during a December 2023 installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” alongside Margot Robbie.

“Can we please talk about Tommy f–king Shelby for just one minute? … Is there going to be a spinoff movie?” Robbie, 33, asked during their conversation.

Murphy replied, “I’m open to the idea. I’ve always thought if there’s more story to tell. … I do also think it was kind of perfect [at] six seasons.”

While Murphy admitted he does like the “ambiguity” of the ending, he’s “always open to a great script.”