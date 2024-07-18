Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette has something major in common with Claim to Fame: The setting.

“This new season of The Bachelorette is filmed in our house; we call it our house because we were there first,” Claim to Fame cohost Kevin Jonas said during an appearance on the Thursday, July 18, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “It’s an amazing place [at] Hummingbird Nest Ranch.”

The first night of Jenn’s journey, which aired on ABC earlier this month, took place on the property. The Bachelorette only used the house for one evening before jet-setting for the remainder of the season. Claim to Fame, meanwhile, filmed their entire season 3 on the premises.

During The Bachelorette premiere, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a pair of rats running across the yard. According to Kevin and cohost Franklin Jonas, there were also critters during their stint at Hummingbird Nest Ranch.

“I saw so many [rats] this season,” Franklin, 23, quipped. “I didn’t see any last season but there were so many [this year].”

Kevin, 36, also saw bats and snakes around the property.

“Like, you’re up there [in California]. We’re out in, like, Simi Valley,” the Jonas Brothers singer said. “You notice we’re doing a summer show, you’ll see at tonight’s guess-off, I’m wearing a winter coat. It is so cold, it’s ridiculous.”

Bachelorette producers have addressed the rats on the grounds, telling Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that, “Everyone deserves to find love!”

While fans have had a field day with the sighting, Jenn and her Bachelor Nation suitors did not leave the property early because of the creatures, as they were always only planning to stay one night. As the remainder of the season plays out, both Kevin and Franklin will be dutifully watching via TV.

“We started watching [the franchise] later — it wasn’t early — but we had a really good time and got invested in it,” Kevin said on Thursday’s episode, referring to wife Danielle Jonas. “Sadly, I have been traveling [for the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour], so I haven’t been able to watch this season yet. It’s been fun to watch The Bachelor.”

He added, “I always find the juxtaposition between Bachelor and Bachelorette is so crazy. I feel like the guys on The Bachelorette are so much more whiny and it’s so funny to me. But, Bachelor in Paradise to me just takes the cake.”

Kevin is also hopeful that Danielle’s brother, Mikey Deleasa, will appear in an upcoming season.

“I’ve been on a secret mission to get my brother-in-law Mikey, who is Joe’s [Jonas] best friend, … [on The Bachelorette] at some point. He’s incredible [and] it would be so fun. And then Danielle and [her sisters, Dina and Katie] showing up to judge whoever he brings home would legitimately be the greatest amount of TV you’ve ever [seen].”

Mikey, however, doesn’t “want to be on TV,” according to Kevin.

“I kind of want to force him,” the singer joked. “Do it for me [and] for my entertainment.”

Kevin did have slightly more luck with his 80-something-year-old grandmother. “I think we made a video,” he quipped after Franklin stressed he wanted the family matriarch to appear on The Golden Bachelor spinoff. “She’s a sweetheart.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Claim to Fame airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.