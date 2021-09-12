Vamped and ready to go. Claire Holt’s Rebekah Mikaelson said her final goodbyes in The Originals’ series finale in 2018 — but the actress is ready to return to New Orleans.

“I miss Rebekah a lot. I really do. I would love the opportunity one day to play her again,” Holt, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly. “She was just such a dynamic character, and those characters don’t really come around all that often. And it was a character that the fans really connected with, and I loved that. And I loved how I got to sort of go on this journey with them for so many years. It just was such a great experience working with the people that I got to work with. They’re still my friends to this day. Spending seven years of our lives with these characters, it’s like you’re going away to college with them.”

Holt first made her mark as Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries before joining its spinoff, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

“I would be down to try my hand at anything if it creatively worked,” she added. “[Creator] Julie [Plec] has this amazing vision and she created this show and if we could find a world where it made sense and it made sense to go back there and delve into those characters again, I’d for sure do it.”

In the series finale, Rebekah “ran off with Marcel [Charles Michael Davis]” and “they got married,” Holt recalled. Now, she thinks they would still be together.

“I think she’d be running around somewhere fabulous with him, maybe they’re in Europe somewhere,” she teased. “I don’t know if she ever got that family she wanted. Maybe they adopt two daughters. It’s so funny trying to think back to the mythology like, OK. Did she take the cure? There are so many years now, but she’d definitely be off with Marcel somewhere having a great time and making a mess.”

Following the CW show, Holt has welcomed son James, 2, and daughter Elle, 11 months, with her husband, Andrew Joblon, who will always take precedence in her life.

“I also am a mom of two kids now and they are my priority and being with them and experiencing all the special moments with them is really important to me. I don’t want to miss out on their lives either. So if we can find a balance and there was a way to make it work, for sure,” the Australia native explained to Us. “I’m a mother first and foremost and a wife and my family is so important to me. And so I want to make sure that I’m there for the moments that are important, and I don’t want to miss out on anything. So now when I think about my career, I really want to be able to do projects that allow me to experience great things [while] having a family as well. But I love acting and I love film and television and I started in television, and it’s always been a passion of mine. So if there were an opportunity that came up that I could do that and it allowed me to sort of still tuck my kids in bed at night some days, then I’d be all for that.”

The Originals also starred Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Phoebe Tonkin.