Claire Kittle is far more than just the wife of a football star, but she has no problem being labeled a WAG.

Kittle, 30, has been married to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle since April 2019 and she embraces the sporty acronym, which stands for Wives and Girlfriends, most often used to describe the partners of professional athletes.

“It’s a short and quick term, you know?” said Kittle, who spoke to Us Weekly via her partnership with Gatorade Hydration Booster. “What else would have the same effect? It kind of works!”

In 2010, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission criticized the term WAG as “sexist,” “derogatory” and said it was frequently used to “pejoratively target a group of women.”

Kittle referenced the E! reality series WAGS, which premiered in 2015 and followed a cast of professional athletes’ wives and girlfriends. It also spawned the spinoffs WAGS Miami and WAGS Atlanta.

“Understandably so, [the term] kind of has a connotation around it because of the series,” Kittle said. “It was like a drama series. My experience has not been like that. Especially not here.”

Kittle has developed a tight-knit community with the other wives inside the 49ers organization, including Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Olivia Culpo, the wife of running back Christian McCaffrey.

“It’s unbelievable here,” Kittle gushed. “This is our eighth year, which is just rare in itself to have him play for one team for his entire career thus far. We’re just so blessed and grateful to be part of this organization. They really are top in the NFL and you’ll hear that across the board from other families, too.”

On the topic of WAGs around the NFL, Kittle said there is “absolutely not” a rivalry between the 49ers crew and the Chiefs’ group in Kansas City, which includes Taylor Swift and her growing bunch of football friends.

“Women are more involved in sports. They’re more interested in what’s going on,” Kittle noted. “That’s great for all parties. I’m huge on empowering women. We can all be great, we can all be successful.”

Although, Kittle joked, “Unless we play against them, then it’s a different story.”

To get herself ready for game day, Kittle has partnered with Gatorade Hydration Booster to make sure she’s ready to meet the moment.

“It’s a convenient little packet packed with electrolytes and vitamins,” she explained. “It makes staying hydrated really, really simple. Especially on the go, you can put it in your purse. Or put it in your bag when you’re traveling. I’m loving it.”