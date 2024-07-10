San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle had a cheeky response to Travis Kelce turning down a role in Netflix’s Receiver.

At the Tuesday, July 9, premiere of the reality series, Kittle, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly, “I think Travis was just worried that he wouldn’t have enough exciting things going on in his life.”

Kittle continued, “He just didn’t want to disappoint the viewers at home. That’s all it was.”

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast last month, Kelce, 34, said he was approached to be one of the stars of the Netflix show — which features Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel — but said, “I’m way over the reality s–t. I’m out on that s–t.”

Related: San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and Wife Claire’s Relationship Timeline: From... As George Kittle’s football career has grown over the years, so has relationship with his wife, Claire Kittle. The pair met during their freshman year at The University of Iowa in 2012, at which George played for the school’s football team and Claire played for their women’s basketball team. The two graduated in 2016 and […]

Kelce’s good friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes was featured on Quarterback, the first season of the Netflix anthology series in 2023, but the Chiefs tight end wasn’t inspired to follow in his footsteps.

“After Pat did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything.”

Travis cohosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, which just announced a brief hiatus.

In 2016, Travis starred on the E! reality dating series Catching Kelce, which centered around the football star’s search for love. Earlier this year, Travis reflected back on the experience during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” calling it “extremely awkward.”

Travis’ decision not to return to his reality TV roots was also addressed by Detroit Lions star St. Brown, who stars in Receiver.

Related: Kyle Juszczyk Dishes on Christian McCaffrey Rapping Eminem at His Wedding Christian McCaffrey’s wedding reception turned into a mini rap concert, according to one of his teammates. At the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on Tuesday, July 9, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk exclusively told Us Weekly how things got rowdy once former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen took the mic after […]

“I can’t speak for him. I don’t know why he turned it down,” St. Brown, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere. “Maybe he had other things going on, whatever the case may be. Everyone’s situation is different.”

Regardless, St. Brown gushed about the experience of filming the series, which tracks his breakout season with the Lions and the franchise’s first division title since 1993.

“Once they approached me, I was ready to go,” St. Brown said. “I was down for it. They did a great job. It wasn’t even a lot of work. It was super seamless.”

Receiver is available to stream now on Netflix.