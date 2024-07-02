Travis Kelce has been busy diversifying his portfolio — but don’t expect that to include more reality TV.

After teammate Patrick Mahomes appeared on Netflix’s Quarterback in 2023, Kelce, 34, was approached to participate in the follow-up series Receiver, which premieres July 10 on the streamer.

“After Pat did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce recently said on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything.”

The Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason, 36, host the weekly podcast “New Heights,” which was recently being shopped around in a deal that could potentially be worth eight figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Travis further joked, “I’m way over the reality s–t. I’m out on that s–t.”

In 2016, Travis starred on the E! reality dating series Catching Kelce, which centered around the football star finding love. Earlier this year, Travis reflected back on the experience during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” calling it “extremely awkward.”

Travis did give a shout-out to brother Jason’s 2023 Prime Video documentary Kelce, which chronicled the former Philadelphia Eagles star’s decision to return to play one final season in the NFL. Jason later retired at the end of the 2023 season after 13 years in the league.

“I think he did it the right way,” Travis said.

Still, fans shouldn’t expect Travis to follow in his brother’s documentary footsteps anytime soon.

“That was so him and I just don’t know if I have the desire to do anything like that,” Travis explained. “I’d rather just focus on ball, baby.”

Since winning his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February, Travis has managed to focus on a few other things than ball.

Travis completed hosting duties on the upcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which he called “a blast.”

“To be honest, I always wanted to do something with a game show,” Travis told Jason on “New Heights” in May. “I always wanted to be a part of it, whether I was a contestant, somebody helping out or hosting one.”

That same month, Travis filmed a role on the upcoming series Grotesquerie, produced by Ryan Murphy. A source exclusively told Us Weekly he had “an incredible time filming.”

Receiver — which features NFL pass catchers George Kittle, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown — premieres July 10 on Netflix.

Travis, meanwhile, will begin his quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl when the Chiefs open the regular season September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.