Harry Potter expert George Kittle thinks he knows which Hogwarts houses his San Francisco 49ers teammates belong in.

While at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Kittle, 30, was asked by a reporter to sort himself, coach Kyle Shanahan and teammates Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa, and Kittle excitedly obliged. He sorted Shanahan, 44, into Ravenclaw, a house that prioritizes intelligence, creativity and wit.

When moving on to his teammates, Kittle shared that he didn’t just want to put everyone in the most popular house, Gryffindor, even though his teammates exemplify the qualities of bravery and fearlessness.

“I feel like we all have the character to be in Gryffindor, but I don’t want to say that because that’s just boring,” he explained. “I put Christian in Slytherin because he just kind of got that he knows a lot of people.”

While viewers of the films know that Slytherin gets a bad rap, fans of the books know that there’s more to the infamous house than its villainous representation. Slytherin’s values include ambition, cunning, resourcefulness and pride.

As Kittle continued to select the other player’s houses, fellow tight end Ross Dwelley appeared in the crowd. Kittle excitedly called out to his teammate for his expertise.

“Dwelley, what house would you put Bosa in in Harry Potter?” he asked. “I put Shanahan in Ravenclaw.”

Dwelley, 29, was surprised by Kittle’s selection for the 49ers coach, and Kittle told him he also put McCaffrey, 27, in Slytherin.

“Bosa’s gotta go to Gryffindor,” Dwelley suggested. Kittle agreed and then landed on Hufflepuff, which honors loyalty, kindness and patience, for Purdy, 24.

“Thanks, Dwell,” Kittle said while chuckling before he sorted himself. “I’d go [to] Gryffindor as well.”

George explained his analysis came from doing a bunch of Harry Potter–themed quizzes with his wife, Claire Kittle, a few weeks ago. The football player shared that the couple, who have been married since 2019, even have an annual tradition of watching the complete franchise over the holidays.

“We watch all eight movies every Christmas,” he explained. “Those are my Christmas movies, [it’s] fantastic.”

While George is a big fan of the movies, he admitted that he prefers the books to the film adaptations.

George and his teammates are gearing up to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the reigning champions, in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.