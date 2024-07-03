Fans of Jason and Travis Kelce‘s podcast might have to wait a little longer to hear more “new news.”

The Wednesday, July 3, episode of “New Heights” marked the end of the show’s second season. “92%ers, thanks for tuning into this episode,” Jason, 36, said, joking that he doesn’t “even know what seasons mean” in the podcast world.

Jason noted that the siblings will have “a nice couple months off from podcasting” this summer as Travis, 34, officially kicks off training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Let me tell ya, not enough time to do a podcast [in training camp],” Jason said. “Especially the best podcast in the world.”

Related: Our Top 10 'New Heights' Moments of 2023: Taylor Swift Mentions and More Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, turned Us into certified 92%ers in 2023. The athletes launched their “New Heights” podcast in 2022, and the show’s popularity took off ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl as Travis and Jason’s respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, prepared to play one another in the […]

While Travis turns his focus to getting in shape for the upcoming NFL season, the brothers are putting “New Heights” on the back burner. Jason estimated that the show won’t drop any new episodes for “about two months” but wasn’t sure exactly when they’d return.

“I’m down to pick it back up once we’re done with training camp,” Travis said. (According to the Chiefs website, the team’s preseason training runs from July 21 to August 15.)

Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, added that he hoped fans enjoyed listening to the podcast throughout season 2. “As always, we’re coachable,” he teased. “Anything you guys have that you think would make the show better … send it over, you know what I mean?”

Despite putting new episodes on pause, the cohosts promised social media updates throughout the summer, including “never-before-seen footage” from previous recordings.

“That’s terrifying, if you ask me,” Travis joked. “But should be entertainment nonetheless.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Jason and Travis launched their podcast in 2022, and while they quickly found success among sports lovers, the show’s popularity reached an entirely new level when Travis began dating Taylor Swift. He first mentioned the pop star during a July 2023 episode after attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City, and Swift, 34, was flattered by the shout-out.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed in a December 2023 TIME profile.

According to Swift, the twosome “started hanging out right after that.” By the time they were first spotted together at a Chiefs game in September 2023, they were already “a couple.”

As their relationship blossomed, Travis shared more details about Swift on “New Heights,” introducing a new group of fans to the show. Last month, Jason and his brother got candid about how they’ve adapted to their new audience.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast. The couple’s romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium […]

“The demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason teased at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. “I think, you know, we wanna be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from day one. We know that a lot of the guys tuning in — and women tuning in — are diehard football fans and they want that content.”

Jason explained that he thinks “New Heights” has always covered more than just football. “We talk about our lives,” he said. “But now it’s really expanding.”

Both Kelces agreed that the changes have been positive overall. “You gotta listen to your viewers,” Travis added. “You have to listen to the comments and your demographic and see who you’re talking to.”