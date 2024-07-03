Fans of Jason and Travis Kelce‘s podcast might have to wait a little longer to hear more “new news.”
The Wednesday, July 3, episode of “New Heights” marked the end of the show’s second season. “92%ers, thanks for tuning into this episode,” Jason, 36, said, joking that he doesn’t “even know what seasons mean” in the podcast world.
Jason noted that the siblings will have “a nice couple months off from podcasting” this summer as Travis, 34, officially kicks off training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Let me tell ya, not enough time to do a podcast [in training camp],” Jason said. “Especially the best podcast in the world.”
While Travis turns his focus to getting in shape for the upcoming NFL season, the brothers are putting “New Heights” on the back burner. Jason estimated that the show won’t drop any new episodes for “about two months” but wasn’t sure exactly when they’d return.
“I’m down to pick it back up once we’re done with training camp,” Travis said. (According to the Chiefs website, the team’s preseason training runs from July 21 to August 15.)
Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, added that he hoped fans enjoyed listening to the podcast throughout season 2. “As always, we’re coachable,” he teased. “Anything you guys have that you think would make the show better … send it over, you know what I mean?”
Despite putting new episodes on pause, the cohosts promised social media updates throughout the summer, including “never-before-seen footage” from previous recordings.
“That’s terrifying, if you ask me,” Travis joked. “But should be entertainment nonetheless.”
Jason and Travis launched their podcast in 2022, and while they quickly found success among sports lovers, the show’s popularity reached an entirely new level when Travis began dating Taylor Swift. He first mentioned the pop star during a July 2023 episode after attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City, and Swift, 34, was flattered by the shout-out.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed in a December 2023 TIME profile.
According to Swift, the twosome “started hanging out right after that.” By the time they were first spotted together at a Chiefs game in September 2023, they were already “a couple.”
As their relationship blossomed, Travis shared more details about Swift on “New Heights,” introducing a new group of fans to the show. Last month, Jason and his brother got candid about how they’ve adapted to their new audience.
“The demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason teased at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. “I think, you know, we wanna be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from day one. We know that a lot of the guys tuning in — and women tuning in — are diehard football fans and they want that content.”
Jason explained that he thinks “New Heights” has always covered more than just football. “We talk about our lives,” he said. “But now it’s really expanding.”
Both Kelces agreed that the changes have been positive overall. “You gotta listen to your viewers,” Travis added. “You have to listen to the comments and your demographic and see who you’re talking to.”