As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first anniversary approaches, Us Weekly is breaking down the couple’s romance by the numbers.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2023 after Travis, 34, famously declared he wanted to shoot his shot with Swift, 34, during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. After his bold romantic gesture, Swift and Travis connected and made their romance official in September 2023 when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

After Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time, the NFL’s viewership increased as Swifties tuned in to catch a glimpse of the singer cheering on the tight end. The league’s viewership grew a total of 7 percent and even Travis’ jersey sales increased.

Throughout the 2023-2024 football season, Swift attended a total of 13 Chiefs games. Swift went to several home games and a few while the team was on the road, including New York City, New York, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Foxborough, Massachusetts and Buffalo, New York. Swift was also in the stands for all of the Chiefs’ playoff games.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While Swift was cheering on Travis, the football player was also performing better on the field. Out of the 13 games Swift was at, Travis scored 5 touchdowns and totaled 89 catches for 1,039 yards.

Swift wasn’t the only one being a supportive partner. Travis returned the favor by going to six Eras Tour stops — so far. In addition to his local Kansas City show, Travis traveled to Buenos Aires, Sydney, Singapore, Paris and London.

At Swift’s Argentina show in November 2023, she famously changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” from “the guy on the screen,” which referenced her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to “the guy on the Chiefs.” Seven months later, Travis surprised fans at Wembley Stadium by making his on-stage debut during Swift’s Tortured Poets Department set as one of her dancers.

Speaking of TTPD, Swift dropped the album in April. Many assumed the tracklist would feature songs about her breakups with Alwyn and Matty Healy. However, Swift also included a few tracks that are rumored to be about Travis like “The Alchemy” and “So High School.”

Related: Chiefs NFL Schedule Breakdown: How Many Games Can Taylor Swift Attend? David Eulitt/Getty Images The 2024 – 2025 NFL season is still months away, but Us is gearing up to see which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift will be attending to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Of course, nothing is set in stone as Swift is also a busy woman. However, if there’s a weekend without […]

As Swift and Travis jetted across the world to be there for each other’s career milestones, they’ve racked up an estimated 247,523 frequent flyer miles.

In addition to racking up the points, both Travis and Swift have earned major bonuses in their fields. Swift has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion thanks to the success of her Eras Tour and the concert movie that followed.

In the off-season, Travis signed a $34.2 million two-year contract extension with the Chiefs. The football player has put his funds to good use as he’s spent an estimated $91,772 on gifts for Swift.