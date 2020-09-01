A record-breaking year. Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announced the nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards on Tuesday, September 7, revealing that Miranda Lambert received the most nods with seven.
The Texas native, 36, made history, becoming the first female artist to accumulate 55 total career nods. Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year, previously held the title.
Combs, 30, followed Lambert earning six nominations; Maren Morris came in a close third with five nods and Dan + Shay, Jay Joyce and Pearce, 30, earned four each.
Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are all up for three trophies. The 26-year-old pop star is a first-time CMA nominee, as he recently joined forces with Dan + Shay for their hit collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”
The 2020 CMA Awards are set to air live on ABC Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through the gallery below for the full list of nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
