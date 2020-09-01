CMAs

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Lead

By

A record-breaking year. Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announced the nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards on Tuesday, September 7, revealing that Miranda Lambert received the most nods with seven.

The Texas native, 36, made history, becoming the first female artist to accumulate 55 total career nods. Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year, previously held the title.

Miranda Lambert Through the Years: From ‘Nashville Star’ to Country Icon

Read article

Combs, 30, followed Lambert earning six nominations; Maren Morris came in a close third with five nods and Dan + Shay, Jay Joyce and Pearce, 30, earned four each.

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations Announced Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are all up for three trophies. The 26-year-old pop star is a first-time CMA nominee, as he recently joined forces with Dan + Shay for their hit collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”

The 2020 CMA Awards are set to air live on ABC Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through the gallery below for the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Album of the Year
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

From Celeb Besties to PDA, Here’s What You Didn’t See on TV at the CMAs

Read article

New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations Announced Maren Morris
Maren Morris AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts

Country Music’s Biggest Couples

Read article

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!