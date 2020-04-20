Robin Sparkles is back, y’all! Cobie Smulders took a trip down memory lane as she sang “Let’s Go to the Mall” from her How I Met Your Mother days.

As part of Vulture’s new Instagram live series, Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, Smulders, 38, had a virtual hangout with her Stumptown costar Jake Johnson on Monday, April 20. During their live chat, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress and the Tag actor, 41, reminisced about their former long-running television series How I Met Your Mother and New Girl, respectively.

Less than 10 minutes into the nearly 30-minute live stream, Smulders read a question from a fan that said: “Robin, don’t break our heart [sic]. Please sing the song!”

“Everybody’s asking me to sing ‘Let’s Go to the Mall.’ … Everybody wants me to do that,” Smulders said in response, while Johnson added, “Do you know it? I’m putting you on the spot. Do you remember it?”

The Friends From College alum admitted that she “definitely” knew the lyrics to the beginning of the track, which she sang on season 2 of the CBS sitcom as Robin Sparkles — her character Robin Scherbatsky’s Candian popstar alter ego. To this, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star asked her to “give us some heat,” adding, “And I don’t want a, ‘I’m kinda shy 6.’ Give us a goddamn 10. We’re all living in COVID-19, give us a damn 10.”

Smulders sighed before belting out a little bit of the song’s opening verse, “Come on Jessica, come on Tori / Let’s go to the mall, you won’t be sorry.”

Smulders starred on How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel and Josh Radnor. The sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2014, followed Ted Mosby (Radnor) recounting the events that transpired before meeting his soulmate.

Nearly four years after the series finale aired, Smulders opened up about revisiting the beloved series again. “Of course I would be interested in working with those lovely people again, who I miss very much,” the Canadian actress explained to She Knows in January 2018. “But we did it for nine years. We did it for a long time, so I don’t know. I know that people love the show. I just think maybe we need to take some more time off before approaching anything like that.”

Smulders continued, “There are so many reboots happening right now, maybe we just need a little bit more time. But, of course, I would love to work with all those folks again. I miss them all so much.”