Colman Domingo Says ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Will Be Affected by Angus Cloud’s Death

By
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images ; Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Colman Domingo is updating fans about the upcoming third season of Euphoria after the heartbreaking passing of one of the show’s beloved stars, Angus Cloud.

“It was absolutely terrible because we felt like we lost one to the disease,” Domingo, 54, revealed during a Vanity Fair interview on Wednesday, February 21. “And I’m sure it affected not only the creation of season three, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it, but it’s … I don’t know.”

Domingo, who won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys for his role as Ali Muhammed on the HBO hit, shared that Euphoria be the same, he hopes the messages in the forthcoming episodes will be able to help those who are going through tough times.

“What I know is that we will have a season three,” he said. “It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that [creator] Sam is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he’s one of the kindest human beings that I know.”

Cloud, who played lovable drug dealer Fezco on the series, died at age 25 in July 2023 from an accidental overdose.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Domingo said that the entire cast of Euphoria came together to “mourn,” “laugh” and “enjoy all the things” they knew about Cloud following his tragic death.

“He was a wild one,” Domingo continued. “I love him. He was a wild little brother. He was just sweet and funny and warm and odd at the same time. And I love people like that. If you’re not a little off, I have no business with you. You got to be a little off to be up in my life. He was all those things.”

Besides losing Cloud, Domingo noted that the show also lost a crew member, telling the outlet, “We [also] lost Kevin [Turen], one of our producers. So we’ve had some losses.”

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Domingo said that both back-to-back tragedies have caused Levinson, 39, to have a new perspective when it comes to the show’s future.

“I know that Sam is conscious of that, and so I think it really helps to reexamine the work,’ he mentioned. “We need to always not just ride on our laurels of, ‘Oh, we’ve had a hit show. We’ve won Emmys,’ stuff like that. But he’s always wanting to redefine and say, ‘Why are we doing this? Why? Like really.’ And I think it’s a great question. Why exactly are we doing this?”

Euphoria premiered in 2019 and stars Zendaya as teen addict, Rue. The show follows her and other high schoolers as they navigate the ups and downs of friendships, relationships and social media all while dealing with trauma, drugs, violence and other challenges that come their way.

When the second season finale aired in February 2022, fans witnessed a tense standoff between Fezco and the police, which ended with his younger brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton) being shot. The future of Fezco was left uncertain.

While there hasn’t been a ton of other updates surrounding the show, HBO did confirm that the third season of the drama would begin production in 2024 and that it will return in 2025.

