It’s officially that time of year: The Bachelor has arrived. Colton Underwood suited up as the season 23 Bachelor in the season’s first key art, shared by host Chris Harrison on Instagram on Thursday, November 15.

“What does he have to lose?” the first poster read, teasing the fact that Underwood is a virgin – something that seems to be at the center of the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, November 14, Underwood, 26, starred in a new promo for the season, surrounded by puppies. The voiceover then said, “Colton’s looking for more than just puppy love.”

The NFL free agent first competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette then went on to appear on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. After briefly dating Tia Booth, he went home single and became the next Bachelor, despite the critics.

The franchise host opened up to Us Weekly in September right before filming kicked off and admitted he’s curious to see how the season turns out.

“I think he’s going to be great; there’s a lot of layers to this guy,” Harrison, 47, said at the time. “I think it’s going to be fascinating to go through this with a guy who … obviously, the secret’s out: He’s a virgin and also the question is, is he ready? Is he ready to commit? It’s going to be fun to go through it with a guy with so many unanswered questions.”

Kufrin, 28, is also eager to see Underwood search for love. “I’ve said this about all of the guys: I want them to genuinely find love and be happy,” she told Us in September. “So if he is all in and completely wants to do it again, we will support him. We’re excited for him.”

The two-hour premiere of season 21 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

