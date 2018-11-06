Still saving himself? Chris Harrison dished on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season and revealed that the NFL pro may not be a virgin for much longer.

“The V-card is still intact,” the Bachelor Nation host, 47, told Extra on Tuesday, November 6. “Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know. I think it will be put to the test” as they head to the fantasy suite overnight dates.

Harrison added that Underwood, 26, has taken his virginity very seriously, despite having spoken openly and light-heartedly about it. “One thing I will also say about his virginity, it kind of became a cocktail joke and we are going to deal with that on the show, and deal with why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to be the way he is.”

The ABC personality also revealed that Underwood’s choice to be abstinent transcends religious beliefs: “It also had to do with prior relationships and situations.”

Underwood, who placed fourth on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season 14, previously discussed his virginity days before leaving to film his season. “I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” the Legacy Foundation creator said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Earlier in September, Jimmy Kimmel asked Underwood, “Has anyone ever explained the birds and the bees to you?” The Bachelor in Paradise alum replied, “I have never had that talk in my life.”

That same month, Us exclusively spoke to Harrison about Underwood’s upcoming season. “I think he’s going to be great; there’s a lot of layers to this guy,” he explained. “I think it’s going to be fascinating to go through this with a guy who … obviously, the secret’s out: He’s a virgin and also the question is, is he ready? Is he ready to commit? It’s going to be fun to go through it with a guy with so many unanswered questions.”

The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on ABC in January 2019.

