Constance Wu’s TV Husband Is ‘Thrilled’ About ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Renewal

Well, at least someone’s excited! Randall Park, who plays Louis Huang on Fresh Off the Boat, can’t wait to get back to work on the ABC sitcom, despite the drama surrounding the renewal news and his onscreen wife, Constance Wu.

“Thrilled, very happy,” Park told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 23, at the premiere of Always Be My Maybe, about his reaction to Fresh Off the Boat getting picked up for a sixth season. His Netflix costar, Ali Wong, who worked as a writer on the comedy, also added that she feels so grateful for the success of the show – it introduced her to Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan.

“This movie wouldn’t have happened the way it did if I’d never worked on that show, and it’s where I learned how to write story,” Wong, 37, said. “So it was a great experience and I will always have a special place in my heart for Fresh Off the Boat.”

The show’s renewal news was followed by a bit of controversy when Wu, 37, tweeted a slew of NSFW responses. When a fan tweeted it was good news that the show was coming back, she responded, “No, it’s not.” She also wrote, “ugh. F—k,” and “So upset right now that I’m literally crying.”

When fans called her out for her tweets, the Crazy Rich Asians star backtracked and began responding. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she tweeted on May 10.

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

The next day, the Hustlers actress shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, explaining that she had to pass on another project that she was “really passionate about” since the show got picked up. However, she clarified, that didn’t mean she wasn’t grateful.

“My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge privilege that I even HAVE options – options that FOTB has afforded me,” she added. “But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can. For me, that means pushing myself artistically. Constantly challenging myself by doing what’s unfamiliar and scary. So I am trying my best to use it well. People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me.”

